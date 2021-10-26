New Tetris 99 Maximus Cup will feature Metroid Dread

Tetris 99 has proven to be a very successful battle royale-like game for Nintendo. Since the game was first released on the Nintendo Online service back in February 2019, the game has gotten continuous support. There have now been 25 online tournaments known as Maximus Cups in the game, with an upcoming 26 just being announced.

Maximus Cup is often used to cross-promoted another upcoming game for the Nintendo Switch. There have been 25 previous Maximus Cups, with the last two being themed after WarioWare: Get It Together and Monster Hunter Rise respectively. Participating players of those tournaments were able to win in-game themes, artwork, and music based on WarioWare and Monster Hunter.

The newly announced Maximus Cup 26 will be themed around Metroid Dread. The cup will start on October 29 at 12 AM PT and will last until November 1 at 11:59 PM PT. Dread is a very atmospheric game, so it’s fitting it would be the focus of a tournament during the Halloween weekend. Tetris matches will showcase Samus and the robotic menace EMMI in the background artwork.

Just like past cups, participating players can earn points by playing in different matches during the tournament’s timeframe. How many points they earned is determined by what rank they will get in each match. Earning 100 points in the Metroid Dread Maximus Cup will reward players with an exclusive in-game theme.