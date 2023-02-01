New Tomb Raider game journeys to iOS and Android on Valentine’s Day, pre-registration available now

Lara Croft is returning this Valentine’s Day in Tomb Raider Reloaded. The new action-adventure mobile game is quite different from the rest of the franchise as it is the first roguelike Tomb Raider to be released. It’s all the familiarity of Tomb Raider blended with Hades-like elements including collecting powerups, choosing perks, and finding stat boosters.

Tomb Raider Reloaded sees the hero take on a quest to recover an ancient artifact before it falls into the wrong hands. Instead of the more classic style of larger worlds and maps to explore, Reloaded features cartoon-style graphics and a top-down overview of Lara Croft as she explores many different levels. Along the way, you’ll fight familiar enemies of the series, find your way around traps and hazards, solve puzzles, and pick up items and equipment to aid you on your quest.

In a similar fashion to previous Tomb Raider games, Lara will visit several legendary locations including the City of Vilcabamba, the Lost Valley, and St. Francis’ Folly. Plus, you’ll delve into tombs and dungeons and be able to outfit Lara with numerous clothing options such as her infamous bomber jacket. She’ll even be able to use her famous dual pistols. To top it all off, Lara Croft is being voiced by returning voice actress Keeley Hawes. Hawes voiced Croft in Tomb Raider: Legend, Tomb Raider: Anniversary, Tomb Raider: Underworld, Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris.

The game will include what the developers are calling an ever-changing roadmap. It will feature new updates, content, events, and features for the game released periodically. One such weekly event is the Temple of the Sun. It will see players combat waves of enemies as they stand their ground and fight back to survive.

From CDE Entertainment and Emerald City Games, Tomb Raider Reloaded is scheduled to release on February 14, 2023. Mobile users can pre-register now. The developers are also collaborating with Crystal Dynamics, makers of the 2013 Tomb Raider game and its two sequels, to ensure everything is authentic and true to the Tomb Raider franchise.