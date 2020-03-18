New trailer recaps series’ story up to Resident Evil 3

Capcom has released a new trailer that recaps the story of the series up to Resident Evil 3. A remake for the third mainline game in the franchise is set to release on Apr. 3 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

The trailer is from the Japanese Biohazard YouTube channel, so players won’t see the Resident Evil branding anywhere in the video as this is the Western title for the intellectual property. It’s not dubbed in Japanese but only has subtitles in that language, so this should be a good watch overall.

The choice of the clips included is rather explicative. Whether users are familiar with the series or not, they should be able to grab what they need from this video before they jump into Resident Evil 3.

The trailer encompasses the entire story from Resident Evil 0 through Resident Evil and Resident Evil 2 and ends right with a quick look at the gameplay of the incoming remake. You can watch it below.

The trailer comes at a good time as, on top of the core release, which is scheduled in two weeks, Resident Evil 3 is also getting a demo for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Users will be able to grab it on their platform of choice tomorrow, March 19.

The game sees Jill Valentine reaching Raccoon City in the middle of a zombie outbreak, with the story intersecting with Resident Evil 2‘s. Throughout her journey, she’ll get to meet dangerous enemies, such as the iconic villain Nemesis, whose capabilities have been rewritten so that he’s even scarier.