Next One DnD Update Will Add New Subclasses

The next Unearthed Arcana for Dungeons & Dragons 5E will be the biggest one yet, as it will add whole new subclasses, introduce fresh 20th-level class features, and bring further refinements to the ruleset. This is part of an ongoing series of playtest documents, leading to the release of a new set of D&D 5E rulebooks in 2024.

The existing Unearthed Arcana articles have introduced numerous changes to the existing D&D 5E rules, including overhauls for some of the familiar classes. The last One D&D update made Sorcerers, Warlocks, and Wizards a lot stronger while introducing a whole new combat system for the warrior classes called Weapon Mastery, which was met positively by fans when they sent off their feedback.

The Next DnD 5E Unearthed Arcana Is Bringing Big Changes, Including New 20th-Level Class Features

A new video on the official Dungeons & Dragons YouTube channel has announced that the Playtest 6 Unearthed Arcana document will be released on June 29. Playtest 6 will be the biggest yet, featuring information about seven base classes and introducing brand-new spells and subclasses that could be part of the next Player’s Handbook.

The D&D 5E Player’s Handbook had varying subclasses for the classes, with Bards getting a measly two while Wizards receiving eight. In Playtest 6, new subclasses will be introduced, along with returning and new features from the original Player’s Handbook. It was also confirmed that the plan to make all classes receive their subclass at level 3 is going forward, but the subclass features will be received at different higher levels.

It was also revealed that changes are being made to high-level play. In the previous Unearthed Arcana playtest documents, all classes had their previous level 20 moved to level 18, and they now received an Epic Boon Feat at level 20. In Playtest 6, some of the featured classes will now receive brand new level 20 powers, with the Bard receiving a power called Words of Creation.

The next Player’s Handbook is due to launch next year, and Wizards of the Coast is ramping up the size and complexity of the Unearthed Arcana documents. This doesn’t mean that the ideas in them are set in stone, and if you have any concerns or ideas for the content that will be introduced in Playtest 6, then make sure to send your feedback when it opens, as it could help shape the future of D&D.