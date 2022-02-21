Next presentation for AEW console game coming soon, per Kenny Omega

It’s been months since the last update on the AEW-Yuke’s console video game that has been in the works since 2020. In fact, the most recent news released was back in September, when renders of AEW wrestler Jungle Boy were shown during the Starrcast event in Chicago. Wrestling fans did receive a bit of an update this past weekend via someone who’s been working behind the scenes on the upcoming game: AEW wrestler Kenny Omega.

In an interview with Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former AEW World Champion noted that while it has been some time since the AEW and the game’s development team have provided an update on the title. Omega told Meltzer that the next presentation for the game is currently in the works, and that the team is “working non-stop” on the console game, although no release date is known at this time.

Omega, an avid video game fan himself, did also try to quell some expectations on the Yuke’s-developed game. The new title, per Omega, won’t be able to “compete with the production values” of the WWE 2K franchise and WWE 2K22, but he notes that this new game will be something that both hardcore and casual wrestling fans will enjoy, and that it will properly allow users to replicate the role of wrestlers, regardless of whom is chosen (h/t Fightful Wrestling).

As far as game modes go, Omega noted that the console game will come with various game modes, including crossplatform online play, and the ability to create lobbies and defend title belts. This would be different than what WWE 2K22 will offer, as that title will not allow users to face off in crossplatform play. The AEW game has already been confirmed to launch on both old and current-gen platforms when it is inevitably released.