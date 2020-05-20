Ninjala gets second beta test next week

GungHo has announced a second beta test for Nintendo Switch exclusive Ninjala, which is happening next week.

The beta test will be spanned across a single day, on May 31, and will let you play the incoming battle royale free-to-play title for around eight hours.

Like the previous test and the final game, once it launches later this year, players won’t be required a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to play online.

This is the full schedule of hours and dates depending on each territory:

Japan

May 30 from 12:00 to 13:59 (JST)

May 31 from 12:00 to 21:59 (JST)

North America

May 31 from 12:00 to 21:59 (PDT)

Europe

May 31 from 11:00 to 20:59 (BST)

May 31 from 12:00 to 21:59 (CEST)

Asia and Oceania

May 31 from 14:00 to 23:59 (AEST)

May 31 from 12:00 to 21:59 (HKT)

The latest developer diary has also added some more information about how the game is going to work once it leaves this beta stage.

Ninjala will include microtransactions, but those are not to provide players with pay-to-win elements, as they’re just cosmetics.

Also, a battle pass is confirmed as per the latest leak but will have a unique twist: it will allow players to earn back the money they spend for it to be able to pay for the next one.

More details are included in the developer diary video below.

Ninjala was initially slated to launch on May 24 but has been delayed one month until June 27 due to issues developer had to face over moving to smart working because of COVID-19.