Ninjala Season 2 features a Sonic the Hedgehog collaboration

GungHo has announced Ninjala is getting its much anticipated Sonic the Hedgehog collaboration very soon.

The collaboration will happen as part of the Season 2, which kicks off on August 26 with more content yet to be revealed.

The announcement was delivered through Developer Diary #8, which also included details about the game’s anime narrative.

Players have been knowing about the Sonic the Hedgehog collaboration for a while, as references to the character had been included since April in the game’s file for some reason.

At this stage, GungHo has not shared details about what the collaboration will be about, leaving to fans the discovery of such content.

Based on datamining, though, it’s safe to state that cosmetic items about Sonic, Tails, Knuckles and other characters from that world should be part of the collaboration.

On top of that, Season 2 will also feature a new anime episode, which is scheduled for early September.

The new episode will be all about Jane, a hacker for the WNA’s Info-Communications Division.

Season 2 is also expected to add more events, a stage, a weapon and more in the coming days.

Ninjala is getting bigger and more refined update after update, and the latest introduced worldwide matchmaking to make it easier to find players around the world.

That had quickly become a necessity after the game had been downloaded more than 1 million times just upon its day one.