Ninjala story mode trailer reveals characters, weapons and levels

GungHo has released a brand new Ninjala official launch trailer that provides more details about the incoming story mode.

The game is releasing soon on Nintendo Switch as a free-to-play brawler but, on top of the multiplayer mode that will remain the core of the experience, it will deliver a story mode players will have to pay $10 to access.

The trailer reveals characters, weapons and levels’ first look as the title promises to offer a brilliant mesh up between Arms and Splatoon.

The story mode will be evolving over the months through comic book-style panels, and will be based on standalone missions revolving around ninja-gum powers to explore levels and fight againts challenging enemies.

Depending on how well players will go through the offline campaign, they will manage to receive Ninja Medals to invest on growing Shinobi Cards.

It won’t be limited to the single-player experience, though, as fans will be able to unlock rewards for the customization and upgrade component in the multiplayer mode.

The game will feature a microtransactions model that will allow you to make in-game purchases, and we’ve got a deep dive on that here.

After a short delay due to the COVID-19 lockdown, Ninjala is finally releasing on June 24 and is coming exclusively to Switch.