Nintendo Direct announced for tomorrow, will cover Switch games releasing in the first half of 2022

Nintendo has announced that a brand-new Nintendo Direct presentation will air tomorrow on Wednesday, February 9. The latest February Nintendo Direct will livestream around the world detailing roughly 40 minutes of new information on upcoming Nintendo Switch games set to release in the first half of 2022.

Nintendo took to Twitter to confirm the timings of the new Nintendo Direct livestream around the world. It will stream starting 2 PM PT (5 PM ET / 10 PM GMT / 11 PM CET).

A key phrase in Nintendo’s announcement is “mainly focused on Nintendo Switch games launching in the first half of 2022.” There is bound to be a surprise or two in store, with the company teasing that we’ll learn about games releasing in the second half of the year and perhaps beyond.

We’re overdue updates on Splatoon 3, Bayonetta 3, and the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild. Fans are certainly hoping that Nintendo will give us an update on at least one of these big hitters due to release sometime in the year. We’ll be sure to see new updates on Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp and Kirby and the Forgotten Land, though. You’ll be able to find the livestream on YouTube or Twitch.