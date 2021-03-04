Nintendo reportedly plans to release new Switch model with OLED display

Bloomberg released a new report that details Nintendo’s plans to release a new Switch model later this year. The new Switch model is set to be outfitted with Samsung OLED screens, which will offer 4K resolution when paired with a television. The new display’s resolution will be the same as the current Switch and Switch Lite models but has been upgraded from the Switch’s 6.2-inch and Lite’s 5.5-inch size.

According to Yoshio Tamura, co-founder of display consultancy DSCC, “The OLED panel will consume less battery, offer higher contrast and possibly faster response time when compared to the Switch’s current liquid-crystal display.” They’re also less flexible and cheaper to produce than the smartphone standard liquid crystal displays currently in use.

Mass production of the seven-inch, 720p resolution OLED panels will begin as early as June, with an initial monthly target of just under a million units. In July, the displays will be shipped to assemblers. Such massive production amounts are a boon to Samsung as market prices have been falling due to excess supply.

There has been plenty of buzz and rumors surrounding a new and improved Switch within the gaming community for months now. However, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa previously stated they will not be announcing a newer model “anytime soon.” Concerning this recent report, representatives for Nintendo and Samsung Display declined to comment.