Nintendo shares how to avoid a bug in Metroid Dread that prevents progress and promises to fix it with a patch

There is a bug in Metroid Dread that can prevent players from progressing further in the game. Nintendo has taken notice of the bug and tweeted out that it is working on a patch to fix it. The company plans to get the patch available by the end of October, but until then Nintendo shared how players can avoid it.

The bug happens near the end of the game – if a player destroys a door while a map marker for that same door is displayed on the map the game will suddenly close. A message will then appear that reads “The software was closed because an error occurred.”

Nintendo recommends that players restart the game if they are hit with the message. To avoid the bug, they need to remove the door icon map marker before they destroy it again. That should prevent the game from closing and allowing players to progress naturally in the game.

A bug has been found in #MetroidDread that can prevent players from progressing under a certain condition. A patch will be released by the end of October to fix this. We apologize for the inconvenience.



Though the bug became such an issue that it forced Nintendo to respond to it, the bug hasn’t been a huge detriment to the game’s critical success. We gave the game a very well-deserved high score in our official review; we praised Metroid Dread for its graphics and polish gameplay mechanics.