Nintendo states there are no plans for a Switch price cut in the US

Nintendo of America has made it clear that this week’s price drop for base model Nintendo Switch consoles was exclusive to the European region. There are no plans for a price drop in the US, meaning that Switch prices won’t be changing to align with the new prices throughout Europe and the UK.

Nintendo also confirmed that the adjustment to European prices for the base model Nintendo Switch consoles had been made, in part, to prepare the market for the launch of the Nintendo Switch OLED Model. The new model is due to launch on October 8. Therefore, this price adjustment gives retailers time to change their advertised prices roughly one month ahead of time.

Stephen Totilo, a reporter for Axios, explained on Twitter that he’d had a response from Nintendo regarding this matter. He was advised by a representative that “The trade price adjustment is for the European region only. There are no plans to change the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price for any Nintendo Switch model in the U.S.”

“The trade price adjustment is for the European region only. There are no plans to change the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price for any Nintendo Switch model in the U.S.” — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) September 14, 2021

The price drop changes the cost of a base Switch model to €269.99, down from €329.99, in Europe, and £259.99, down from £279.99, in the UK. The Switch OLED Model is priced at £309.99 in the UK, which was extremely close to the price of a base model before this price change. From a consumer’s perspective, the price difference is now enough that the OLED Model appears to be the premium product, even though the differences between it and the base model aren’t huge.