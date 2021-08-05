Nintendo Switch has sold over 89 million units since launch, with software sales over 600 million units

Nintendo’s first quarter earnings report has been officially released and the company’s milestones are staggering to say the least. The biggest news is the updated sales for the Nintendo Switch, which has passed 89.04 million consoles shipped, with 85 million of those sales to customers. In the three month financial period starting in April and ending on June 30, the Switch sold 4.45 million units, including sales for the Switch Lite.

Lifetime software sales for the Switch have been just as impressive, with that number hitting 632.40 million units since the console’s launch. And in the first quarter alone, over seven first-party titles have sold more than one million units. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons are the top heavy hitters, with the former’s lifetime sales at 37.08 million units and 1.69 million units sold this quarter and the latter at 33.89 million units lifetime and 1.26 million units this quarter.

Ring Fit Adventure sold 1.15 million units this quarter for a grand total of 11.26 million units sold, and now replaces New Super Mario Bros. U as the 10th highest selling Switch game. And New Pokemon Snap, which was released on April 30, has already surpassed two million in sales in the West alone. Mario Golf: Super Rush sold 1.34 million units since its recent launch, and Miitopia sold 1.04 million units.

Nintendo announced the brand new OLED Nintendo Switch model last month, which will launch on October 8 at the retail price of $350. The updated console will feature an OLED screen, enhanced audio, a wider adjustable kickstand, internal storage of 64 GB, and a LAN port for wired internet connections.