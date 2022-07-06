Nintendo Switch OLED Model Splatoon 3 Edition revealed, launches next month

Today, Nintendo announced the first limited edition version of the Nintendo Switch OLED Model. This customized version of the latest entry in the hybrid console’s family is stylized after Splatoon 3 and set to launch around the same time as the game.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model Splatoon 3 Edition will be available from August 26. Splatoon 3 launches roughly two weeks later on September 9, meaning it’s likely that the threequel will be the first game owners play on their new OLED Model Nintendo Switch.

In addition to the new console, Nintendo announced a new Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and carry case. Both are styled in the same way as the console with Splatoon 3 iconography decorating every inch of every surface. This is reminiscent of the Splatoon 2 edition Pro Controller and carry case that launched around the same time as the base model Nintendo Switch.

However, for some fans, this announcement isn’t enough. “Switch Pro” began trending on Twitter soon after Nintendo first showed the new Nintendo Switch OLED Model, with many expressing their anger at the fact that the company is milking the products it already has on the market with new designs while all they want is a new version with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.

Splatoon 3 continues the hectic multiplayer mayhem that the first game inspired with more game modes, maps, weapons, and cosmetics to adorn your Inkling with. The game also has a core story campaign that will see players explore the Splatoon series’ setting in a completely new way, fighting back against an ancient menace that threatens to overtake that world and fill it with evil crustaceans. The hardcore Splatoon fan base is more excited about a return to regular multiplayer events, finally settling scores such as Ketchup vs. Mayo once and for all.