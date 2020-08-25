Nintendo Switch Pro aiming 4K, releasing in 2021, says a new report

A new report from Bloomberg points out a Nintendo Switch Pro model should release in 2021 and aim 4K graphics. The system would launch together “with a lineup of new games,” as mentioned by “people familiar with the matter.”

While technical details and specs “have yet to be finalized,” this third Switch model would include “more computing power and 4K high-definition graphics.”

The report clearly mentions 4K, but it’s worth mentioning that having hardware capable of such resolution is not easy. Nintendo could be going for some upscaling technique, similar to PS4 Pro’s checkerboard rendering or even better, it could take advantage of its partnership with Nvidia to bring DLSS 2.0 on consoles for the first time.

We don’t know if this Switch Pro chip would be compatible, and it’s still speculation, but DLSS 2.0 has already proved to be more than effective when it comes to providing high fidelity graphics and resolutions with basically zero impact on frame rates, and that would be a good fit for a console which would contain its retail price.

The console would be coming alongside “a slew of games from Nintendo itself and related outside studios.” This lineup would range from casual games to hardcore titles, including the long-awaited Bayonetta 3 and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel.

The “relatively quite software release schedule” from Nintendo would be explained by the incoming release of this new system and dedicated games.

While we’re not told if Nintendo would be aiming for software exclusives for Switch Pro, this would be its reply to Sony and Microsoft launching their next-gen consoles in 2020.

Earlier today, a report from Taipei-based newspaper Economic Daily News, claimed that Nintendo Switch Pro production would kick off later this year. The report is now corroborated by Bloomberg sources, which, together with The Wall Street Journal last year, have reported Nintendo Switch Pro for a while.