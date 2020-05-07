Nintendo Switch reaches 55.7 million units sold

Nintendo has shared the latest financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, and revealed how many units Nintendo Switch has sold by that time.

The hybrid system has managed to reach the 55.7 million units sold milestone, a result that “exceeded last year’s good results,” as mentioned by the Kyoto-based platform owner.

The previous sales update provided in January revealed that the Switch had sold 52.48 million units, surpassing the SNES in the chart of best selling Nintendo systems. It has now sold more than GameCube and Nintendo 64 combined.

During the fiscal year alone, Switch sold 21.03 million units, with a 24% increase on a year-on-year basis thanks to the popularity of the system.

On top of that, Nintendo also released the system in China last December through a partnership with Tencent Holdings Limited and launched the Switch Lite version last September.

On launch day, it was estimated that Nintendo Switch sold around 50,000 units in China.

The company notes that, with these two operations and shipping new titles, “Nintendo Switch performed very well without losing momentum, resulting in significant sales growth for the entire Nintendo Switch family.”

The plans for the future reportedly include more hardware revisions, with one, in particular, that would serve as a more powerful model, as discovered in the latest Switch update’s code.