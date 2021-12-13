Nintendo Switch sold over 1 million units in November

The Nintendo Switch has sold over 1 million units in November, making it the best-selling console in the U.S. of the month. To put those numbers in perspective, the hybrid home console-portable system was the best-selling console for 35 out of the last 36 months, falling behind the PS5 in September.

The NPD Group, which reports on U.S. video game sales on a monthly basis, reported that the Switch sold approximately 1.13 million units last month, according to a press release. That sales number is divided evenly among the three versions of the console currently available: the original Switch, the Switch Lite, and the OLED model, which was released in October.

The million-unit sale was driven by the sales of 550,000 Switch consoles throughout Thanksgiving week, including Black Friday, just in time for the holiday season. It was a rather successful sales week, given that the Switch is popular among families with young children and gamers of all ages who love playing games on the go.

Doug Bowser, President of Nintendo of America, said that the Switch “continues to see a strong demand” as it heads into 2022, the sixth year into the system’s existence as well as the fifth year into its life cycle.

With the Switch surpassing 1 million in sales in November, the demand for the system will be even stronger with Christmas around the corner. Consumers looking to get their hands on any model in the Switch family may consider playing great games like Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain, and Metroid Dread.