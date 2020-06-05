Nintendo Switch 10.0.4 update – Patch notes

Nintendo Switch has deployed a new system update, which brings the firmware up to version 10.0.4 with several changes.

The update doesn’t introduce new functionalities of sorts but fixes a well-known issue in the store as detailed by the official changelog.

Nintendo has worked to fix a problem where users didn’t manage to add funds using a new credit card in the Nintendo eShop.

The reason why that bug happened has not been disclosed, but here’s the full changelog with all the details in case you need more information:

Ver. 10.0.4 (Released June 4, 2020)

Fixed the following issue:

We have fixed the issue where it was not possible in some countries or regions to add funds using a new credit card or to register credit card information in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch.

One of the latest updates, version 10.0.2, introduced fixes to the Pro Controller drifting issue, despite that the problem remains serious and mostly unsolved on Joy-Cons.

At least, these updates are allowing dataminers to discover more details about possible new iterations of the console, with a rumored Pro version that has been recently found out in the code of firmware 10.0.0.

As major features only get added in core milestones, we’ve already outlined our requests for firmware 11.0.0, which could introduce more quality of life improvements on Switch.