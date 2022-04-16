Nintendo uploads new artwork on Xenoblade Chronicles 3 website

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was announced earlier this year during a long awaited for Nintendo Direct. Nintendo stated that the third game in the series would be releasing later this summer during the month of September. Not much has been shown for the game other than a brief trailer. However, Nintendo has updated the game’s website with a new piece of artwork that could possibly be the cover art.

While the artwork does look pretty similar to some that has been posted before, this artwork shows four additional characters that were not shown in the previous one. You can take a look at the new image in the tweet below.

I think Nintendo of America did a goof, they might've accidentally uploaded new key art to the Xenoblade 3 website pic.twitter.com/u63JQsm88a — ⛩MB⛩ (Composer/作曲家) (@MBgov1133) April 16, 2022

While not much is known about the new characters, Nintendo does share a bit of insight over on the game’s official website. The description states: “Players will step into the roles of protagonists Noah and Mio amid turmoil between the hostile nations of Keves and Agnus. Six characters hailing from those nations will take part in a grand tale with “life” as its central theme.”

This has lead us to believe that those six characters mentioned above are the same featured in that new artwork for the game, though their identities remain a mystery.