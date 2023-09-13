No Man’s Sky is a game with an incredible level of depth. While it eases players in with a few missions and objectives to help get them used to the basic mechanics, it’s open for anyone to specialize in becoming whatever sort of spacefarer they can imagine.

One of the meatiest career paths players can venture into is as the owner of a colossal fleet of Frigates. Players can send their Frigates out to complete missions around the galaxy. Until today, most fans thought this was nothing more than a flavor text mini-game, but a new discovery shows that it’s just as deep as players should have known it would be.

Fleet Missions in No Man’s Sky Rewrite the Rules: Frigates on the Move Stun the Community

In No Man’s Sky, players are able to acquire and collect massive ships called Frigates. These ships all fall under the player’s fleet, which they can send out on expeditions or fleet missions from the command room of their Capital Ship.

These missions were thought to be nothing more than flavor text with timers to give players just another menu task to prolong their game time. However, a discovery shared by one player on the No Man’s Sky Subreddit in the last 24 hours shows this isn’t the case, shocking the community.

This player was exploring space, minding their own business, when they encountered a set of Frigates orbiting a planet. When they investigated them, they realized they owned these Frigates and were witnessing them completing a fleet expedition mission the player had sent them on a few minutes prior.

No Man’s Sky players know that developer Hello Games puts a lot of effort into making the game as deep as possible for those who want to dive in and see the cogs turning in every interaction. Even this discovery, though, is shocking hardcore players with hundreds of hours under their belts. “No f***ing way.”

Other players had an idea the game tracked where the Frigates on missions should be but didn’t realize they had a physical presence. “I know they show on map, but I didn’t know the frigates are physically there.” It’s yet another example of how deep the game is when it comes to even the most simple mechanics.

The discovery has sparked a huge conversation between players who are now all so much more invested in the fleet expedition missions than they were previously. Most of them now want to understand if the stories that accompany Frigates when they return from missions physically occur, too. “I’ve read some hilarious logs and some that made me question my fleets methods. In one of the logs I read, the fleet came across a death cult and “granted their wish.”.. I truly admire the person who comes up with these at Hello games.” Seeing a fleet take out a death cult in No Man’s Sky would truly be a first.