Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti reportedly releasing at the end of March

Nvidia’s newest pair of cards, the RTX 3090 Ti and the 3050, were announced at CES this year. The latter is out, but its big brother has yet to get a street date after it was pushed back from a late January release. Now it seems we’ll be getting the next Titan card at the end of March.

This is according to Videocardz, who reports a March 29 street date. The GPU-focused site shows an authentic-looking embargo (that someone clearly broke), which lists a simultaneous 6 AM publication of the announcement, product launch, and reviews from press and influencers. The ‘it’s out right now’ move could go either way when it comes to scalpers and bots, but at least we only have to wait a few weeks to see if this March 29 date is accurate.

As for what the 3090 Ti can do, the card sports 24GB of GDDR6X RAM, 40 teraflops of GPU performance, 78 for ray tracing, and 320 for AI tasks. All in all, that equates to a GPU that’s about 10% faster than the standard 3090. It’s the most expensive of the 30 series at $1,499 USD, and it shows.

However, Nvidia’s next RTX GPU could be even more powerful. The high-end 40 series card will reportedly be “twice as fast” as a 3090, which is quite the statement. Expect to purchase a new PSU along with that GPU since ray-tracing already eats up significant power.