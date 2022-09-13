Octopath Traveler 2 announced, features 8 all-new heroes

The original Octopath Traveler took eight heroes of different origins and collided their stories in a way not seen before. Nintendo has released the trailer for Octopath Traveler 2, featuring eight all-new heroes of different walks of life whose stories will collide on February 24, 2023. This story takes place in a new era in the world of Solistia. As in the previous game in the series, you have the opportunity to control several heroes, each with their own backstory and reason for adventuring across the land.

Image via Nintendo/Square Enix

Some of the heroes in Octopath Traveler 2 share a notable similarity with the heroes of the original title as they share the same classes. There was no mention as to what abilities each class will possess. The trailer showed off the character below:

Hikari – The Warrior

Agnea – The Dancer

Partitio – The Merchant

Osvald – The Scholar

Throné – The Thief

Temenos – The Cleric

Ochette – The Hunter

Castti – The Apothecary

The announcement of each character was coupled with a snippet of what their story focuses on. Hikari, for instance, seems to focus on ridding the world of bloodshed and ending the need for violence.

The trailer showed off a few additional details about the game such as differing path actions based on the time of day. There was also a noticeable difference in what technology will be available to the character in the new game. Finally, the trailer made sure to include that the stories of the eight characters intertwine. There will no doubt be more information released within the coming months prior to the release of the game on February 24, 2023.