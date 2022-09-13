When is the release date for Octopath Traveler 2? Answered

The much-anticipated sequel to Octopath Traveler is officially in the works, as announced in the September 2022 Nintendo Direct. Though Triangle Strategy may have scratched an itch that Octopath Traveler left fans after its release earlier this year, Octopath Traveler 2 takes the cake and will release on Nintendo Switch systems in early 2023.

What platforms can I play Octopath Traveler II on?

The release date for Octopath Traveler 2 is February 24, 2023. Octopath Traveler was originally released on Nintendo Switch systems on July 13, 2018, and was later available to play on PC, Stadia, and Xbox consoles. It’s hard to tell what systems its sequel will eventually be ported to, though for now Octopath Traveler 2 appears to be coming to players on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Steam. Fans may notice that Xbox consoles are not listed as options for this new game, though it could be that Octopath Traveler 2 will come to Xbox at a later date as the previous game did.

What do we know about Octopath Traveler 2?

Though we don’t yet have too much information about the specifics of this newly announced entry in the Octopath franchise, we do know that the game will take place in a new area, the land of Celestia. Players will journey throughout this new territory with eight new characters: the Warrior Hikari, the Dancer Agnea, the Merchant Partitio, the Scholar Osvald, the Thief Throné, the Cleric Temenos, the Hunter Ochette, the Apothecary Castti.

Octopath Traveler 2 seems to take place in an industrializing world, as shown by the trains and architecture featured in its debut trailer at the Nintendo Direct. This is quite a change from the Medieval era that characterizes the first game. Another change shown in this trailer is that all eight Travelers’ Path Actions will change depending on whether it is day or night, adding another element to player choice and uniqueness to playthroughs.