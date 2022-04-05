Official Halo Cookbook releasing in August

You can now eat like a Spartan thanks to the officially-licensed Halo Cookbook, set to release on August 16. The Halo Cookbook features over 70 recipes inspired by Halo that should make you the Master Chef.

Thanks to its Amazon store listing, we know that the official Halo Cookbook is by Victoria Rosenthal, who has written various other gaming-inspired cookbooks such as The Ultimate Final Fantasy XIV Cookbook, Destiny: The Official Cookbook, Fallout: The Vault Dweller’s Official Cookbook, and more. You can see the cover of the official Halo Cookbook below, courtesy of the official Halo Twitter account:

Time to upgrade your armory right alongside your pantry. Announcing, the official Halo Cookbook from @insighteditions! Available for pre-order right now, releasing in August.



Published by Insight Editions, the Halo Cookbook promises to show us how to make “portable snacks you can take with you in the Warthog” as well as “decadent spreads to feed the entire squadron.” Apparently, this includes triple-stacked burgers and Churros. We can’t verify it, but we hear that each recipe has been given the green light by Master Chief himself. He’s partial to a Churro, we hear.

It’s a big day for gaming cookbooks, as The Witcher is receiving an officially-licensed cookbook, too. At least in that series you actually eat food and can see it. We’ll have to wait and see what treats we can cook up with the Halo Cookbook when it releases this August.