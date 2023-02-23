One final wrestling legend bursts onto the WWE 2K23 roster at the last moment

Fans are starting to get excited at the prospect of jumping back into the wrestling world of WWE 2K23 as its release date fast approaches. The final roster of wrestlers was announced recently, with base game players able to rotate through 178 different characters and even more available for those pre-ordering or picking up DLC. But even with all those fighters packed in, it appears there was still room to squeeze in one more at the last second.

In a surprise reveal at the end of Up Up Down Down’s WWE 2K23 Roster Ratings livestream, panel member and company stalwart Tyler Breeze was announced as a playable WWE Legend — with a rating of 77 in the game, for those keeping score at home. Breeze may not be the most iconic of wrestlers, but his face will be familiar to anyone who watches Up Up Down Down as a regular feature on the channel.

Thank you guys for watching the @WWEgames 2K23 Ratings Reveal on @UpUpDwnDwn!



And now you all know that @MmmGorgeous and myself will be selectable general managers in WWE 2K23 MyGM! WE MADE IT YALL! https://t.co/JtHd3c8Xky pic.twitter.com/SiV1QIlO4t — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) February 22, 2023

On top of that, Breeze and his frequent collaborator Xavier Woods have both been confirmed as GM characters in WWE 2K23’s MyGM game mode. MyGM sees players choose a General Manager to help them run their wrestling show, with each GM bringing certain strengths and special abilities to the table. No one except for Breeze and Woods have been confirmed as GMs yet, and it’s not known what their abilities might be, but with less than a month to go before the release of WWE 2K23, that information will no doubt be forthcoming soon. This is likely to be the last surprise announcement for the base game’s playable roster — although a lot can happen in a few weeks, so who knows — so fans hoping for any more as-yet-unrevealed additions will have to wait and see what the DLC holds or, in the worst case, will have to stick around for WWE 2K24.