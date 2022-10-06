One Piece Odyssey trailer promises a new take on the Alabasta arc and Princess Vivi

One Piece Odyssey will put fans in control of the Straw Hat crew in a new RPG adventure next year. The original story by creator Eiichiro Oda will see them journeying through memories of previous islands, including the fan-favorite Alabasta. It’ll be wonderful to revisit the desert kingdom, but things might not go exactly as fans remember.

For one, Odyssey introduces some new characters to the One Piece universe, and newcomer Lim certainly wasn’t present for the original Alabasta storyline. Similarly, Nico Robin didn’t actually join the crew until after the arc ended. The new Alabasta trailer shows some familiar sites like the vast desert and castle town — the original Going Merry ship is even featured, since it was still intact at this point in the story. Of course, the beloved Princess Vivi also makes an appearance. All throughout the original arc, fans expected her to join the Straw Hat crew once the conflict was resolved, but it never happened. Perhaps Odyssey will finally grant fans’ wish by letting her join Luffy’s team, if only in the dream version of this world.

The trailer also gives us a glimpse at the various monsters we’ll be tangling with. One Piece Odyssey screenshots has a Persona-style battle system, and Alabasta’s bestiary includes giant sand crabs, fanged salamanders, screeching birds, and even slumbering dragons. Curiously, we don’t see Alabasta villain Crocodile in this trailer, though it’s safe to assume that he and the rest of Baroque Works will be present in the final game. Robin was a part of their evil team before switching to Luffy’s side, after all.

We’ll be able to see just how different the game’s take on Alabasta is when One Piece Odyssey releases next year. It’s coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. There are Standard, Deluxe, and Collector’s editions available for preorder now.