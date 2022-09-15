When is the release date of One Piece Odyssey? Answered

One Piece Odyssey is the next game based on the world-famous manga and anime series about super-powered pirates. Luffy and his crew will be embarking on a new adventure: a turn-based RPG that shares some visual similarities with the beloved Persona series. Here’s when you’ll be able to set out on the high seas.

One Piece Odyssey Release Date & Platforms

The fresh release date trailer from Tokyo Game Show (above) concludes with an announcement of the game’s much-anticipated launch day: Friday, January 13, 2023. When One Piece Odyssey was first revealed, it was said to be releasing in 2022. That has obviously changed, but it’s not missing the window by much.

When One Piece Odyssey arrives early next year, it’ll be available on a variety of platforms. It’s coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. Nintendo Switch fans might be disappointed that the portable console isn’t included, but there are still several options.

One Piece Odyssey Preorders

Now that we have a release date, One Piece Odyssey preorders are open. There are three different editions to choose from: Standard, Deluxe, and Collector’s. The Standard Edition is the no-frills version of the game, but preordering any of the three gets you some bonuses: a set of outfits for the Straw Hat crew and a set of 10 Energy Apples, 10 Excite Apples, and 3 Golden Jellies for use in-game.

Next up is the Deluxe Edition. That comes with an additional Sniper King costume for Usopp, two in-game accessories called Petite Jewelries, and the game’s Adventure Expansion Pass. That gets you access to the game’s future DLC and 100,000 Berry, the in-game currency. Last is the Collector’s Edition, which includes everything listed so far, plus a statue of Luffy and Lim and a steelbook case and collector’s box for housing the game. All editions are available for preorder on the Bandai Namco store.