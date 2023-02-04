Oof, multiple players reporting Roblox is down, developers ask to hold tight

While Roblox usually has hundreds of games to access across its platform, the pesky matter of having to be online can sometimes act as a roadblock to said games. In order for players to try out the vast catalogue of options, Roblox servers have to be functioning. Many fans of the gaming platform signed on today to find the entirety of Roblox inaccessible. The company behind the game creation system did not initially respond for quite some time, but have now been able to confirm that players trying to access Roblox servers today, February 4, 2003, are getting this error and they are investigating the issue.

Players have been reporting issues with joining experiences on Roblox all morning, instead being presented with an error over the Play button. The error in question stats that the platform is unable to verify that the player has access to the game. The company has issued a response to say that they are working on the problem and to hold tight.

Fans looking to keep up with the status of this problem have a variety of ways to do so. There are several Twitter accounts that will post alerts whenever Roblox is experiencing issues, as well as a website that maintains the status of the Roblox servers. The development team also posts directly to this website on server issues, and what people can expect in terms of solving the problem.

Aside from monitoring the Roblox server status, the most that can be done at the moment is just sit and wait. The situation will likely be solved soon, and the error will eventually not be an issue. If all sources point to Roblox servers being online, then the issue is likely on the client’s end and not part of the current error.