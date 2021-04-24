Outriders developer People Can Fly acquires Phosphor Studios to form PCF Chicago

Outriders developer People Can Fly has announced the acquisition of Phosphor Studios to form PCF Chicago, which is an experienced team that was founded in 2009. Past work for the studio includes games such as HTC Vive VR survival shooter Brookhaven Experiment.

People Can Fly CEO Sebastian Wojciechowski said, “Taking over the Phosphor Games’ team is simply an execution of our strategy.” Wojciechowski continued, “With the variety of on-going projects, we need well-seasoned, ambitious professionals to bring our plans to fruition,” speaking about Phosphor Studios joining up with the Outriders developer.

Phosphor Games started in 2009, and with their experience being injected into People Can Fly, Outriders should be set for continued success and growth.

Outriders has experienced some issues since its launch, but People Can Fly has been working quickly to improve the game for its growing fans. It’s exciting to see People Can Fly continue to grow. It gives us confidence that the already solid game will only get better with time.

This acquisition brings People Can Fly past 320 people, which will help them address issues faster and focus on bringing additional content to Outriders, which is definitely not part of the “Games as a Service” genre.