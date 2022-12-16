Overwatch 2 Battle Pass progression seems to be getting even slower, and fans are up in arms again

Another day, another Overwatch 2 development snafu that has left many in the community up in arms. Since Season 2 began, players are noticing that they are receiving far less experience towards their Battle Pass progression when completing matches. The odd part is that the game shows what you would have earned before in Season 1, but the bar doesn’t move up as much as it should. You still get the same amount for completing challenges, but something is off when the game goes to give you your match experience.

While we generally don’t pay much attention to the experience we earn at the end of the game, we did stop to take a look and notice a sizable difference between what we were expected to get and what was actually earned. We finished a Competitive match that said we should have earned over 1,200 points, but our progress meter only went up about 500.

Players are taking to Reddit and the Overwatch Forums to note that they are progressing through their Battle Pass in Season 2 much slower than they did previously. Some are accusing Blizzard of lowering the experience you get since Ramattra was moved to be unlocked at tier 45 instead of 55 starting on December 6. While we cannot say that isn’t definitively the cause here, we would like to note that Overwatch 2 has seen numerous bugs since it launched in October. Since Season 2 began, Blizzard already had to push through a hotfix to patch the new Shambali Monastery map because players were getting out of bounds, and Hanzo’s shooting animation has been completely off since that time as well.

As of this writing, Blizzard has not responded in anyway to the public, so hopefully, they will come out with a quick hotfix to get progression back to normal, and who knows, we may be in line to see more double experience weekends here soon. They did a similar thing for three weekends to make up for the early launch issues they were having.