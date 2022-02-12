Overwatch 2 will have water combat and a water based hero according to Kephrii

Overwatch 2 and their parent company have been plagued with development issues for quite a while now. In late November 2021, Activision Blizzard announced that the release of the popular FPS game Overwatch, which was slated to get its sequel Overwatch 2 in the first quarter of 2022, was to be delayed indefinitely. This delay caused not only huge disappointment among fans who had been starved for content pending the release of Overwatch 2 but a considerable backlash from investors.

Since then, little to no news has surfaced regarding the release date of Overwatch 2 or any new heroes slated to be revealed. Now, popular streamer, pro-player and long time DPS player Brian St. Pierre, better known as Kephrii, has dropped a nugget of hope for fans of the game.

In a Tweet, Kephrii has informed his followers that there may be a possible water aspect in Overwatch 2. Though no official notes have been provided from the developers themselves, and there has been no hint related to water-based maps from what we’ve seen in previews in the past, it could very well be a possibility.

Since it got made public/leaked already; yeah Overwatch 2 is going to introduce water into the terrain & there will be a hero that can swim n shit. It feels pretty fluid (no pun intended) and is kinda dope tbh. — Brian St. Pierre (@Kephrii) February 12, 2022

Water-based maps have been hinted at before, with concept art for a map titled Galapagos based on a 2 Capture Point format that was created and left unused during early access. The hero Wrecking Ball was also shown in an aquatic setting, dropping further hints that underwater or water-based might not be a pipe-dream.

Kephrii also suggested in his tweet that there may be a hero whose abilities are based around the water more so than dry land and referred to the combat system as “fluid”.

Whether or not this is true is to be seen, but this nugget of information certainly provides a flutter of hope for the patient fans of the game.