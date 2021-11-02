Blizzard stock drops following Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 delay announcements

Blizzard shared earlier today that Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 would both be delayed. While the post did not shed any light on how long that delay would be or offer a more defined release date for the titles, the company’s stock is already reflecting this and has dropped 10%.

The information was shared by Daniel Ahmad, a senior analyst at Niko Partners, a market analysis company, who consistently posts about video game companies and titles. The information Ahmad shared was from Nasdaq.com, which shows the company stock closing at 77.67 United States Dollars (USD), but the price continues to go down to 69.90 USD after hours.

Activision Blizzard stock down 10% after hours.



Most likely due to OW2 and D4 delays + Jen Oneal leaving Blizzard. pic.twitter.com/tTRQvUnl5I — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) November 2, 2021

The price is a dramatic drop nearly two hours after the delay announcement. While the market is closed, and we’ll need to wait until tomorrow to see how it goes, it’s a dramatic shock for the Blizzard stock and will be roughly around where the company was in May 2020, starting the month at 64.17 USD.

Right now, any positive information Blizzard can offer players about Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 would be beneficial. Both games have had a handful of updates, and gameplay showcases, such as Blizzard showing off Overwatch 2 playtests with Overwatch League professionals on their channels and releasing reworked videos for characters returning from the original game on their YouTube channel.

But no concrete information about the game’s release window, even a beta wave has not been announced. So the delays only make things more complicated when there was no official release announcement in the first place.

Blizzard could turn this around moving into the holidays with more information about any of these games and offering transparent details to players moving forward for Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4.