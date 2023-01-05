Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus game mode arrives, bestowing unreasonable god-like powers to select heroes

Today is the start of Overwatch 2’s limited-time Battle for Olympus game mode. In it, a handful of heroes receive the powers of divine deities from the Olympic pantheon, giving them bombastic new powers. These powers will be exclusively in the Battle for Olympus game mode, alongside their exclusive skins for anyone participating in this deathmatch.

The heroes you can choose to play as are Junker Queen, Lucio, Pharah, Ramattra, Reinhardt, Roadhog, and Widowmaker. Each hero channels a unique Olympian powerhouse, all distinct from the others. For instance, Junker Queen shows off her electrifying attacks given to her by Zeus when she unleashes her divine Rampage ultimate.

Every Hero ultimate in Battle for Olympus has been slightly changed and becomes a much more devastating power than from its standard form. For example, when Junker Queen uses her Divine Rampage after she’s charged forward, she continues to fire out devastating damage from her Scattergun, and it now does lightning damage to any opponent she hits.

On top of that, her ultimate effects now last for 20 seconds, as do nearly all of the heroes in Battle for Olympus, save for Roadhog’s ability which lasts for 15 seconds. Widowmaker’s ultimate also slightly changes when she uses Divine Infra-Sight, now turning enemies to stone if they look back at her through her sniper rifle scope.

None of these abilities have any right to be this unreasonable, but it makes for a fun limited-time mode for players to jump in and play. The Battle for Olympus is a deathmatch battle, where the Hero with the highest kill count by the end of the event receives a commemorative statue in the Ilious Ruins arena map. Players will want to be on the lookout for it following the event’s conclusion, and everyone can keep up with the current leaderboard kills by following them on Overwatch 2’s official Twitter page.

Everyone in Overwatch 2 can participate in the Battle for Olympus until it disappears on January 19. A handful of challenges provide several free rewards for those who complete them before the end of the event.