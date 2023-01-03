Overwatch 2 lets you gain the power of the gods with the Battle for Olympus event

Overwatch 2 is coming out with a unique new event centered around the Greek gods featured in the Season 2 battle pass. Starting this Thursday, January 5, and running until January 19, the Battle for Olympus event will feature a new free-for-all mode that Overwatch 2 owners can play.

From the looks of the trailer for the mode, you will be able to pick from a certain pool of heroes who all are donning god skins, including Junker Queen’s Mythical Zeus skin earned from completing the battle pass. If you do not own these skins, they will only be available while playing the mode. This isn’t just a normal Deathmatch mode with heroes dressing up though, because every hero will have new effects on their abilities.

From what we saw in the trailer, effects include Lucio stunning enemies, Widowmaker turning opponents to stone, Pharah moving while using her Ultimate, Roadhog increasing in size and firing boulders, Ramattra lifting up enemies, Junker Queen striking enemies with lightning, and Reinhardt’s Ultimate traveling through objects to knock enemies down. While this may be all that was shown in the trailer, there could potentially be more abilities not revealed yet.

With the event starting in just a couple of days, new Olympian skins are now available in the Overwatch 2 shop so you can equip the skins unrelated to the battle pass if you have the coins. Minotaur Reinhardt, Medusa Widowmaker, Cyclops Roadhog, and Hermes Lucio are all available for purchase if you want your heroes to have these skins outside of the battle mode.

With the Winter Wonderland event ending this week, this is a perfect time for a new exciting event to go live in Overwatch 2. This event only lasting for a couple of weeks may signify that the Lunar New Year event is not too far behind.