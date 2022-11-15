Overwatch 2’s mid-season update for Season 1 has been delayed — again

After already being delayed for weeks, the mid-season update for Overwatch 2’s Season 1 has been pushed back again. In a forum post announcing the delay, Overwatch Community Manager Craig said this is to “resolve a critical issue.” No specific wording was given as to what this critical issue is, but if Blizzard is pushing it back, it was likely a game-breaking bug that either gave some heroes a significant advantage or completely shut down the game.

Related: An upcoming Overwatch 2 patch puts multiple fan-favorite heroes on the chopping block ahead of Season 2, but not the ones players want

The wording of the forum is quite ambiguous, not giving any kind of time frame for the actual release of the patch update. Given how the Xbox console version of Overwatch 2 requires significant updates to undergo certification within the network, this could push the update back about a week on all platforms. Of course, without any official timeline given, that is merely speculation.

As mentioned above, this is not the first time the mid-season patch has been delayed. While the only publicly known content in the update is a set of buffs and nerfs to Zarya, Genji, Kiriko, and Sombra, there are also bug fixes that would bring Mei back, and what Blizzard is calling “core content.” Also, if you were a viewer of the recent Overwatch League Postseason, your incentives and perks for watching have also been pushed back, as well as the Overwatch League Shop rotation, but the Overwatch 2 in-game shop will still have its rotation happen as scheduled.

Hopefully, whatever is holding back this update will be fixed sooner rather than later. At this point, the mid-season update can be called the three-quarter patch. The end of the season is quickly approaching within the first couple weeks of December. While you can expect another update at that time, it is unlikely that it will feature many hero changes like this one is supposed to, but it will have a new battle pass for players to begin working through.