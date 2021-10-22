Overwatch has changed McCree’s name to Cole Cassidy

After weeks of fans waiting, Blizzard has finally announced the new name for McCree. Recently, McCree was faced with some controversy because the character was named after one of the most controversial figures in Blizzard Jesse McCree. Jesse McCree was one of the many Blizzard employees that were forced out due to the ongoing allegations against Blizzard.

With the name McCree tainted, many felt that having one of the characters in one of Blizzard’s most popular brands be named McCree would be in bad taste. So the company announced they planned to change the name of McCree, and today they made the official announcement on Twitter. From here on out, McCree in Overwatch will now be going as Cole Cassidy.

Meet Cole Cassidy.



Rides into Overwatch October 26. pic.twitter.com/CT6PmaNXNs — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 22, 2021

Story Developing…