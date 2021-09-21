Blizzard’s chief legal officer quits as company’s situation worsens

Activision Blizzard is losing a major employee yet again. In a LinkedIn post published yesterday, Claire Hart announced that she’s resigned from her role as the chief legal officer for Blizzard, a position she held for over three years. Hart clarified that her actual last day with the company was September 17, but didn’t provide any details on what led to her decision. She described her past three years as having been “full of unexpected twists and turns,” and that she felt “honored to have worked with and met so many great people at Blizzard and across the Activision Blizzard businesses.”

Hart is just the most recent in a string of high-profile departures from the company. Blizzard president J. Allen Brack stepped down from his position following a massive employee walkout on July 28 to protest the company’s response to the initial lawsuit from the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing. That day, it was announced that head of global human resources, Jesse Meschuk had left his role as well.

News also broke yesterday that the SEC had put Activision Blizzard under investigation for its handling of sexual harassment and workplace discrimination and had subpoenaed Activision and its CEO, Bobby Kotick. In response, Activision released a statement with Kotick claiming it was “deeply committed to making Activision Blizzard one of the best, most inclusive places to work anywhere” and that the company will “remain committed to addressing all workplace issues in a forthright and prompt manner.”