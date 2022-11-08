Who are Great Tusk and Iron Treads in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The final trailer of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet went over a good amount of the gameplay players could expect when they first arrive to the Paldea region. There’s a lot to explore, and it’s easy to get lost. However, the trailer also detailed a new Donphan form that will be appearing in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and it will be in two forms: one called Great Tusk and another called Iron Treads. Here’s what you need to know about who is Great Tusk and Iron Treads in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Who is Great Tusk in Pokémon Scarlet?

Great Tusk, appearing in the Scarlet Book, is described as a savage monster, capable of attacking expedition teams with its massive body and tusks, potentially having mortally wounded explorers it encountered in its travels. You can expect to find this Pokémon while playing Pokémon Scarlet.

Who is Iron Treads in Pokémon Violet?

The Iron Treads, appearing in the Violet Book, is a monster that curls its body and rolls it up to attack others. It leaves a large trail on the ground as if it scorched the earth underneath it, likely alluding to how quickly it moves and how much heat it produces. You can find this Pokémon in the Pokémon Violet version.

Both Pokémon will appear in the games, but distinct variants will only appear in their respective title: Great Tusk to Scarlet, and Iron Treads to Violet. Therefore, you will want to make sure you grab the right game depending on which Pokémon you want to encounter. Alternatively, there’s likely a good chance for you to trade your version with another player who owns the other one. How we acquire these Pokémon is unknown, but they do have something to do with the Scarlet and Violet books that appear in the main story.