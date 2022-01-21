Palworld’s new trailer takes the Pokémon-with-guns thing to the next level with bigger mounts and rocket ships

When the first Palworld trailer dropped, the internet went wild over its Pokémon-like creature design — not just because of the similar look, but because Palworld’s monsters engaged in shootouts and sweaty physical labor. Get ready to see a whole lot more of that.

The game’s second trailer has arrived, and it takes the madness to a whole new level. We saw the player character mount up on a wolf before, but now they climb onto the back of the large yellow bear beast — which has its own minigun to rain bullets onto your opponents. That’s not even the biggest monster we see in the footage: the hero rides atop a giant magical whale as it flies toward a city. Based on what we’ve seen so far, it wouldn’t be surprising if that whale functions like some sort of bomber plane.

We also see new movement mechanics in action, like sliding down hills Apex Legends style and throwing lassos from the back of a moving truck. Palworld’s equivalent of a Pokéball is thrown right after we see a group of overcrowded zoo cages that house various Pals. More gardening and construction from the first trailer are showcased, but this time the little helpers build a full-on rocket ship — you know, so you can shoot more guns in space. There’s even what appears to be something of a Black Plague-era torture chamber where a few Pals are strapped down to tables with terrified looks on their faces.

It’s almost too much to break down from just one trailer. Have a look for yourself:

Palworld resembles Pokémon, but it’s clearly putting its own spin on things with its shooting, farming, and building mechanics, not to mention a big dose of dark humor — emphasis on dark. For those wondering when they can get their hands on this madness, the game has no set release date just yet. Palworld‘s Steam page still lists a general 2022 window.