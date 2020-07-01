Paper Mario: The Origami King to scrap chapter levels in favor of open worlds

In an interview with GameInformer, Paper Mario: The Origami King‘s Game Director, Masahiko Magaya, revealed that the latest sought-after Nintendo Switch game will have an open world with multiple regions instead of the series’ traditional chapter stages.

In the exclusive, Magaya stated, “One major feature that makes the world where this adventure takes place special is that there are huge maps to explore at every turn.” To make Paper Mario fans even more cheerful for the upcoming sequel, he also mentioned that players will always see something in the distance they can actually go to and explore, similar to Zelda: Breath of the Wild and other open-world games.

Related: Every Paper Mario game, ranked

It does not sound as if there are load times when traveling from region to region, as GameInformer’s Jeff Cork shared that the game’s travel will be seamless throughout the land. In addition, Mario can now speed through the terrain on a boot-shaped car, along with a boat for the water portions.

Paper Mario: The Origami King will head to Switch on July 17 and is available for pre-order now.