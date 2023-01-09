Paradox Suicune and Virizion’s signature moves potentially leak for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet from an unlikely source

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet fans have been hungry to learn about any expansions set to launch for the game and have been eager to catch more Paradox Pokémon, ones with a past or future version. Many have speculated that one of the upcoming Paradox Pokémon could be a mystery gorilla many have seen in the in-game Scarlet and Violet books. However, leakers have shared that two notable legendaries might appear in the game, Suicune and Virizion, and from an official source, these forms may have further hinted at these Pokémon’s unique typing.

The leak comes from an official Pokémon Scarlet and Violet team builder, where players could add in the Pokémon they wanted to use and assign them moves. This happened at Pokémon’s Video Game Championship competition in San Diego, with the two moves being Psyblade and Hydro Steam, which would go to Paradox Virizion and Paradox Suicune, respectively.

Related: By a narrow vote, Terastallization remains legal in competitive Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Can confirm, lmao. Hydro Steam (1117) and Psyblade (1135) are selectable moves. pic.twitter.com/nPeigEqMcu — Kurt (@Kaphotics) January 8, 2023

When the images made their way around, multiple leakers, such as Centro Leaks, pointed out who these moves would go to and hinted that Paradox Suicune would be a Water and Fire-type, and Paradox Virizion would be a Grass and Psychic-type. We don’t know how accurate these typings could be until we receive an official announcement.

From this we can also assume:



Paradox Suicune: Water 💧/ Fire 🔥

Paradox Virizion: Grass 🍃/ Psychic 🔮 https://t.co/Fvf8nrPKQn — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) January 8, 2023

We had heard rumblings about the potential for Paradox Virizion and Suicune to appear in the game for several months. These were shared even before Scarlet and Violet had been released. Many speculated they would not appear in the base game, which they did not, and instead would make their appearance in upcoming expansions.

Outside of the attacks shared by the official Pokémon team builder, the existence of Paradox Virizion and Paradox Suicune has not been confirmed or teased by the Pokémon Company. However, we might better understand how these Pokémon will make their way into the game when we learn more about the upcoming Scarlet and Violet expansions.

So far, we have no updates from the Pokémon Company or a timeline of when to expect any expansion. Hopefully, these details will arrive before the end of January, similar to when the developers announced the Sword and Shield expansions, The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra.