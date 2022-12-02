Pokémon Scarlet and Violet fans are puzzled by a mystery gorilla Pokémon — could it be DLC?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have been out for several weeks, and fans are already hungry for more updates about what they could be going next for more adventures in the Paldea region. One mystery that fans are trying to solve is a mysterious gorilla-like Pokémon that appears in various pictures in the games. It doesn’t look like Slaking or any other Pokémon that you can find in the Paldea region, and fans are curious if this might be a Pokémon set to release in an upcoming expansion for Scarlet and Violet.

The images were shared by a handful of fans who were looking through the Scarlet and Violet books, a breakdown of Area Zero, a location where Paradox Pokémon from the past or future were freely wandering around. Area Zero at the center of the Paldea Region is one of the final areas players unlock in the game, giving players access to some powerful and hard-to-find Pokémon. While exploring this area, the gorilla Pokémon is not among the ones you can find in Area Zero or the Paldea Region.

Related: Best nature for Charizard in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

I’m not sure if this page in the #PokemonScarletViolet book is saying that the Pokémon drawn here were originally from area zero or not- but have you noticed that all of these are Pokémon we’ve seen except for what looks to be a Gorilla?! Is this a cut mon or DLC mon?! A Slaking? pic.twitter.com/JKGHwwyRHF — SoulSilverArt (@soulsilverart) November 28, 2022

Some players have argued it could be a Slaking moving around, but others have shared images of Slaking walking around in the latest Pokémon Snap game. The overall models don’t exactly line up for this to be the case, potentially hinting at the arrival of another Paldea Pokémon or an upcoming Paradox Pokémon that players have yet to discover, potentially one for Slaking.

Right now, players don’t have an answer to this mystery other than slotting it into a future expansion. We expect the timeline for this unannounced Scarlet and Violet expansion to follow the same steps as the previous main game, Sword and Shield. The first expansion for Sword and Shield will be released in June, so players can expect to receive an expansion sometime in the summer of 2023. If we do, we might learn the truth behind this mysterious gorilla Pokémon and where it comes from.