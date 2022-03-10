Patch 1.0.2 for Kingdom Hearts cloud versions on Switch promise to fix login issues and other “small issues”

Square Enix announced a new patch for Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece for the Cloud on the Nintendo Switch. Patch ver 1.0.2 is described as fixing a log-in error, as well as some other “minor issues across the titles.” Square doesn’t go into greater detail on what 1.0.2 will do, and it is unknown if fixing these “minor issues” will make the games run better.

Integrum Masterpiece is a game collection that contains the full Kingdom Hearts franchise for the Cloud. Fans of the franchise have been clamoring for a way to play the series on the Switch. Unfortunately, Integrum Masterpiece ended up not meeting fans’ expectations. Cloud-based games are often hit-or-miss on the Switch, and the Cloud version of the Kingdom Hearts collection is a huge miss for fans.

We’ve published Patch 1.0.2 for the Kingdom Hearts series for Nintendo Switch Cloud Version.



This fixes a log in error, as well as minor issues across the titles. — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) March 10, 2022

All the games in the collection have bad frame rates and don’t have the best performances. Fans have been very vocal about their displeasure of the Kingdom Hearts games on cloud, with many questioning why Square couldn’t release the games as direct downloads. While Kingdom Hearts III is a PlayStation 4 title that uses the full capabilities of that console, most of the other Kingdom Hearts games were released on the PlayStation 2 and handhelds. And as we’ve seen, the Switch has run older gaming collections just fine.