Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous console release delayed to fall 2022

Those who have been waiting to experience Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous on consoles will have to wait a bit longer. Owlcat Games and META Publishing are pushing back the release to later this year and aim to have it ready by fall 2022. Meanwhile PC players are getting a new DLC titled Inevitable Excess and got the free DLC A Visitor from Distant Lands.

Delaying the Xbox and PlayStation versions of Wrath of the Righteous to the end of the year would make the release window anywhere from September to December. The game was originally set to launch sometime this spring, but the development team decided to postpone the launch so they could improve the game and overcome any issues discovered on the PC version.

Pathfinder: Kingmaker followed a similar pattern of being released on PC first before hitting consoles. The console launch was full of bugs and glitches and was nowhere near as polished as it should have been. Pushing back Wrath of the Righteous gives the team time to clean up any potential problems and ensure it runs smoothly on every system.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous will be available digitally and Primer Matter will be handling the physical copies.