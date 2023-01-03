Payday 3 FAQs remind us that the game will try to steal your time this year

Payday 3 has posted a new page of FAQs garnered toward reminding you that the game exists and should release this year, but not a lot of new information has been made available yet. Community manager Elisabeth Elvestad has written that Payday 3 is still expected to release sometime in 2023, but no firmer release window has been nailed down yet.

Of the more exciting things to be shown in the FAQ is that the game is being developed in Unreal Engine and will release on PlayStation and Xbox as the same version of the game that will be on PC. This could hint at possible crossplay and cross-progression functionality, but that was not outright expressed on the page. Whether or not it is available for the PS4 and Xbox One was also not specified.

When the game releases, we will be taking control of the original gang, Dallas, Chains, Hoxton, and Wolf, within New York City. That is essentially all of the information we have been given on Payday 3 at the beginning of 2023. We don’t know the price at release, although we can probably expect $70 if we were to speculate.

Starbreeze Studios has definitely gone through some rough times in recent years. In 2019, their contract with Skybreeze to develop their Walking Dead game was canceled after the initial PC version received very poor reviews and feedback. The studio had to sell off assets just to stay in business. Since then, there has not been much news from the studio other than that they are working on Payday 3, the next game in their most profitable franchise. Hopefully, whenever the game is properly revealed this year, it will look to be in a better state than Overkill’s The Walking Dead was.