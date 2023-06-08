Persona 3 Reload & Persona 5 Tactica Leak Ahead Of Xbox Showcase

Two new entries in the Persona series have leaked ahead of the Xbox Showcase, as Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Tactica were accidentally revealed on the Atlus West Instagram account. Both games had been rumored in the past, with a credible leak showing visuals for a Persona 3 remake making the rounds earlier in the year and Atlus registering a domain with “P5T” in the title, leading fans to believe that another Persona 5 spin-off was on the way.

Persona 3 is the entry in the series that most need a remake. While it’s credited as the first Persona game that cemented the high-school/dungeon-delving formula of the series, it’s also severely lacking in QoL features, and it can be hard to play it if you’ve already experienced Persona 4 Golden or Persona 5 Royal. So, it’s not surprising that a remake is in development.

Persona 5 Reload & Persona 5 Tactica Were Accidentally Leaked By Atlus Ahead Of The Xbox Showcase

It seems that Atlus had some big announcements saved for the upcoming Xbox Showcase on June 11th, but they were leaked early on the Atlus West Instagram before swiftly being removed. Fans suspect these were saved for the Xbox Showcase because they are only listed for Xbox/Windows platforms and are both day-one launches on Xbox Game Pass. This means they will join the other Persona titles on Xbox Game Pass. The leaks have been uploaded by Nintendeal on Twitter.

Persona 3 Reload – Early 2024

Persona 5 Tactica – November 17, 2023

Both on Xbox Game Pass day 1



Persona 3 Reload – Early 2024

Persona 5 Tactica – November 17, 2023



Both on Xbox Game Pass day 1 pic.twitter.com/Y9Y9GJTzRa — Nintendeal (@Nintendeal) June 8, 2023

Persona 3 Reload seems to be a remake of Persona 3 for modern platforms, separate from the original game’s recent port. More information is available on Persona 5 Tactica, as a trailer has been uploaded by junoharuto on Twitter. Persona 5 Tactica is a tactics RPG where the Phantom Thieves of Heart team up with a group called the Rebel Corps.

PERSONA 5 TACTICA TRAILER!!



releases 17/11/23 (17th november 2023) pic.twitter.com/sDklynkmaQ — JUNO 👾 (@junoharuto) June 8, 2023

The leaked Persona 5 Tacticta trailer shows the Phantom Thieves trapped in some fantasy world. What’s notable about the gameplay is that it features tactical RPG battles on multiple levels, with characters able to knock foes down to lower floors. New allies will join the Phantom Thieves and can fuse familiar Personas to use in battle.

It’s a shame that these games leaked early, especially as the Xbox Showcase is a great way for the company to hype up fans after a disappointing year, but they had already been the subject of leaks, so it’s not as if their existence is a total surprise. If the leaks are legitimate, then Persona 3 Reload is coming to PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S in early 2024, and Persona 5 Tactica is coming to PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on November 17th, 2023. Both games will have a day-one launch on Xbox Game Pass!