What is the Persona 4 protagonist’s canon name? Answered

The Persona series is about the freedom of playing how you want. There are so many things you can spend your time on, so being able to pick and choose your daily events is key to the experience. This freedom extends to the protagonist, who could be anyone you want him to be, all the way down to his name. One of the first things you’ll have to choose in persona 4 is your character’s name. While that choice is completely yours, when Persona 4 was adapted into other media, Atlus needed to settle on a canon name. Unfortunately, as you’ll see below, it isn’t as easy as just giving you a name. Let’s take a look at what you need to know about the name of Persona 4’s protagonist.

What is Persona 4’s main character’s real name?

The odd thing about the different Persona 4 adaptations is that they aren’t consistent with the main character’s name. This could be because various adaptations and media are at different levels of development, and the creatives need to make these kinds of decisions on their own without feedback from the game’s developers. For example, in the manga adaptation of Persona 4, the protagonist is given the name Souji Seta. Meanwhile, in the stage play, the protagonist’s name is Asakawa Hayato. Neither Seta nor Hayato is considered the protagonist’s canon name, though.

The Persona 4 protagonist’s canon name is considered to be Yu Narukami. Narukami is the name used in the Persona 4 anime, which is often viewed as the purest form of the Persona 4 story. Narukami is also used in Persona 4: Dancing All Night, making it the character’s official name. While the main purpose of allowing you to pick a name for the protagonist is to give you freedom of choice, if you want to follow the main canon, you need to name your protagonist Yu Narukami.

The other Persona protagonists also have canon names revealed in the anime. The Persona 3 anime movies revealed the male main character’s name is Makoto Yuki, while the female version is called Kotone Shiomi. Persona 5’s main protagonist’s name is Ren Amamiya, but he is more well-known for his Joker moniker.