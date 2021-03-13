Persona 5 Strikers debuted third in February NPD sales results in only one week

It appears that Persona 5 Strikers is off to a strong start, as it debuted on the February 2021 NPD sales results chart at number three in overall dollar sales, as well as ranking third best-selling game on PlayStation platforms. This also places Strikers as the ninth best-selling title in 2021 so far. Even more impressive is that Strikers hit this milestone despite only making its Western debut on February 23.

Persona 5 Strikers previously debuted at fifth place in U.K. sales charts during its opening week and topped Japanese charts at launch, with a more than respectable second-place ranking in Asia overall. Atlus had also reported in June of last year that the game surpassed expectations and sold 500,000 copies total in both Japan and Asia. Strikers, along with Persona 5, Persona 5 Royal, and Persona 4 Golden sold 400,000 in the month of December 2020 alone.

The NPD Group’s Mat Piscatella also revealed more NPD statistics, including that the PlayStation 5 is the fastest-selling console in history, while the Nintendo Switch was the best selling console in both units and dollar sales during the month of February. In terms of games sales, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury was ranked number one, and this is without including digital sales.

Persona 5 Strikers released for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on February 20, 2020, in Japan. The action RPG was released on June 18, 2020, in Asia and South Korea, and for the PS4, Switch, and PC in the West on February 23, 2021. You can find out whether Strikers has multiple endings, check out our general beginner’s guide, and more.