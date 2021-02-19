Persona 5 Strikers launch trailer released, along with early access to the game

Ahead of its official launch date next week, Atlus has released the launch trailer for Persona 5 Strikers today. The trailer outlines the main premise of the title while showing off plenty of exciting gameplay, and we even get to see a bit more of the newcomer Phantom Thief Zenkichi Hasegawa.

Alongside gameplay footage, the trailer also boasts many of its exceptional review scores, and toward the end, we get a glimpse of who seems to be the main villain of the game.

In Persona 5 Strikers, the Phantom Thieves’ relaxing summer road trip turns into a nightmare when a distorted reality emerges. The team is forced to strike back against the corruption threatening Tokyo once more, and in the process attempts to find out the truth behind these events.

For those who purchased the Digital Deluxe Edition of Persona 5 Strikers, the game is available to download and play starting today. Meanwhile, the general launch for all players is on February 23 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC.

