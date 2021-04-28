Persona 5 Strikers total shipments and sales surpass 1.3 million units worldwide

Persona 5 Strikers has hit a major milestone in a short period of time. The sequel to the popular JRPG Persona 5 reached and surpassed 1.3 million units globally in both shipments and digital sales. To celebrate the auspicious occasion new artwork has been released, courtesy of the official Japanese website.

Image via Atlus/Sega

Additionally the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch digital versions will also be discounted in Japan due to Golden Week sales on both PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop, until May 12 and May 9 respectively.

Back in February the NPD sales results chart revealed that Persona 5 Strikers was number three in overall dollar sales, as well as ranking third best-selling game on PlayStation platforms. This also placed Strikers as the ninth best-selling title in 2021 so far. Persona 5 Strikers previously debuted at fifth place in U.K. sales charts during its opening week and topped Japanese charts at launch, with a second-place ranking in Asia overall.

Persona 5 Strikers released for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on February 20, 2020, in Japan. The action RPG was released on June 18, 2020 in Asia and South Korea, and for the PS4, Switch, and PC in the West on February 23, 2021. You can find out whether Strikers has multiple endings, check out our general beginner’s guide, and more.